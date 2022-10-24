Read full article on original website
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?
They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat
Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
Maine Hunter Stunned to Discover His Moose Was Yellow From ‘Head to Toe’
Last week, Ryan Boucher of Greene had the best and worst experiences of his hunting life during Andover’s moose hunt. Boucher and his hunting party were overjoyed when he shot a bull on Tuesday, October 11th. This was during the second week of the season, reports WGME 13. “It...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
Kingston suddenly hosting more than 100 immigrants
KINGSTON, Mass. — Similar situation, different town. Almost two weeks ago, the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) placed about fifty immigrants in a Days Hotel in Methuen — but never told the city’s mayor. Last Friday, it was Kingston’s turn. Nine immigrants arrived...
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
A man has died after falling off a cliff near Everett Dam in New Hampshire.
What Caused 90 Billion Alaskan Snow Crabs to Simply Vanish?
For years many of us have been hooked on watching the Deadliest Catch. My family and I have been watching all things Alaska and dreaming of a life outside the grid. So, when I saw news reports that for the first time, the season was canceled, I listened in absolute disbelief.
The Best Small Town in Connecticut for a Weekend Getaway
Connecticut is one of those states that is absolutely teeming with beautiful charming small towns. You could drive for just 10 minutes in any direction and stumble upon one. There is one in particular however that is quite legendary and we think every Nutmegger needs to travel here at least once.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
Lessons for Maine lobster from Alaska’s crab collapse
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. News broke last week that Alaska’s snow...
NECN
How Much Snow Will We Get in New England This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Massachusetts Hiker Dies After Medical Emergency on Trail
A man from Massachusetts who was hiking in New Hampshire recently died after he experienced a medical emergency on a trail. The man was hiking in Lincoln, New Hampshire on Oct. 22. There was no cell phone service in the area so New Hampshire Fish and Game received an emergency beacon.
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have five days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Maine residents have five days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments aim to provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
107 migrants moved to Kingston with little notice given to town leaders
KINGSTON - The latest group of guests to check into a Kingston hotel has the rest of the community scrambling to accommodate their stay. Almost overnight, the property off Route 3 became home to many migrants. The town administrator said the only warning was a call late Friday from the Department of Housing and Community Development. "Got a phone call Friday afternoon at 5 o'clock, a voicemail message that the DHCD was going to be placing nine people in Kingston temporarily," Town Administrator Keith Hickey said. "We didn't get a chance to connect until Saturday, at that point...
Do Maine Schools Rank High on the 2022 Annual College Rankings?
The latest college and university rankings are out from US News & World Report. These influential rankings have been coming out from US News since 1983. The report assessed over 1,500 schools using 17 measures of academic quality. The 2022-2023 college rankings report looked at 15 Maine colleges and universities-and...
