Maine State

The Best Craigslist Missed Connections in Maine 5/26-6/1

By Brittany Rose
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever met someone at the grocery store, at a bar, or simply in passing and you kick yourself for not getting their name, their socials, or their number? Well, there is Craigslist for that. Each and every day there are new posts under “Missed Connections”. They explain...

wcyy.com

Comments / 0

NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Things To Do | June 7 to June 13

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: June 7 - June 13. When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. *the actual drawing is at 2 p.m. If you’re hosting an event or know of something happening in your hometown or community, go ahead and submit it through the "Near ME" section of our mobile app. Please give us at least a week of advanced notice.
94.3 WCYY

Don’t Worry, That Orange Stuff on Maine Trees Isn’t a Gate to the ‘Upside Down’

The weather in Maine definitely hasn't been close to constant since the beginning of spring, ranging anywhere from what feels like a cold, raw morning in fall to a summer scorcher. Which is partially why, in some areas in Maine and even scattered throughout other parts of Northern New England, we're seeing what looks like some kind of alien growth, or something comparable to a gate to the Upside Down in the Netflix show 'Stranger Things.'
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

My Cat Had a Medical Emergency and Spent The Weekend at the Emergency Vet in Portland, Maine

I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Government
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Standish Maine

Standish is a small city with approximately 10,000 inhabitants. The city is located in Cumberland County of Maine. Many small localities and villages surround the city, making it part of the larger area of Portland-Biddeford and Portland-South. Standish was originally inhabited by the Abenaki tribe in1785. According to Thecrazytourist, before that, in 1750, the city was given to two captains as a token of appreciation for their loyalty in participating in the Indian and French wars. The city is named after Captain Myles Standish as a tribute. As such, it is a hub for cultural expeditions and recreational activities. Here are top twenty activities to engage in while there.
STANDISH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man launches fly rod company after father passes

YARMOUTH, Maine — When we lose a parent, it’s natural to step back and take stock of our own lives. It happened to Jeff Davis at an especially emotional time: he was returning to Maine after settling his father’s estate and thinking about how much his dad loved fly fishing. What happened on that trip changed the course of Davis’s life.
YARMOUTH, ME
#Missed Connection#Tinder
countryfolks.com

Tree health concern updates for Maine

Mike Parisio, forest entomologist with the Maine Forest Service, recently presented an emerald ash borer (EAB) regulation update from late 2021. The three takeaways were that he expects the boundaries of the emergency order area to remain the same, although that could change as summer marks the time when they do most of their monitoring; all out of state firewood continues to be banned from Maine, except certified heat-treated wood; and the Maine Forestry Service continues to rely on the public to inform them how the spread of EAB is proceeding in regulated areas (and, if they feel comfortable, reporting any instances of untreated firewood being brought over the border into Maine).
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Is it Illegal to Honk Your Horn Excessively in Maine?

We've all found ourselves in a situation while behind the wheel of an automobile that calls for use of our car horn. Whether it's another driver's clear and erroneous behavior or just to remind another motorist to be aware of their surroundings, car horns are a critical safety tool when properly used. But there are several states in the country that limit how you can use your horn before it crosses the line from safety tool into nuisance.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Rare and Federally Endangered Bumble Bee May be in Maine

A very rare pollinator may be buzzing around Maine, and scientists are asking the public to report any sightings. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking Mainers to be on the lookout for a rare and endangered bee. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee was last documented in Maine back in 2009. Since then, there's been no new sightings of the Federally Endangered bumble bee. The precious pollinator has a rusty-colored patch on the upper portion of its second abdominal segment.
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
94.3 WCYY

An Amazing 700+ Mainers to Participate in the 2022 Special Olympics Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run

A very important event is finally back in person, following a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Special Olympics Maine announced on social media that the annual Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run will be back to full speed ahead. With vaccination numbers high in Maine, the organization and law enforcement agencies are ready to get back to normalcy for this very important event.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2022 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing in Jackman Saturday

It's a return to the in-person moose drawing tradition. This year, the drawing will be held in Jackman. Prior to 2020, attending the annual moose lottery drawing was a tradition among hunters. For the past two years, however, that tradition has been paused due to COVID. Both the 2020 and 2021 drawings were conducted virtually via YouTube. This year will be a welcomed return to normality for the 2022 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing.
JACKMAN, ME
Q106.5

The Word That Would Buzz Mainers Out of a Spelling Bee

This came from Google Trends. And although it is humorous, it is surprisingly true as well. The number one word that West Virginians ask Google how to spell is …..West Virginia. Wow. And this search was inspired by the young teenagers, and younger who participated in the National Spelling...
MAINE STATE
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
WALDOBORO, ME
New England Today

A Visit to Peaks Island, Maine

Just a short ferry ride from Portland, Maine, the picture-perfect Peaks Island offers the perfect New England summer escape. Please note that many establishments throughout New England have modified their hours and/or operations in response to COVID-19. Please check with individual businesses and organizations for the latest information before making travel plans.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

