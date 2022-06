(WXYZ) — Flood watch in effect through 8am for all areas except Livingston, Lapeer, and Sanilac. 1"-2" of rain is possible. Tonight: Flood watch in effect through 8am. Heavy rain may lead to flooded roads overnight. Some areas could get 2" of rain. The heaviest rain will be after 2 AM. Low of 63°. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO