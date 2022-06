Have you been singing in your shower since you were 12, and everyone says, "Wow! You should be on a talent show!" Now is your chance. The Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Competition is looking for the next great talent to cross its stage this year. I actually auditioned and was chosen as a semi-finalist when I was in high school. I won the night of my competition and moved on to the finals. Although I didn't win the finale, It was an incredibly exciting time for me, and I'm so glad I had the experience.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO