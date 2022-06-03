New York State Police Identify Dead and Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Cortlandville
New York State Police are releasing the names of those involved in a three-vehicle crash in passenger Wednesday, June 1 that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Homer man. State Police say Curtis Davies-Carr was driving a pickup truck...
CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Police patrol vehicle was struck in the rear after another vehicle failed to move over on I-81. According to NYSP, around 11:30 a.m. on June 5 Trooper Matthew Young exited his patrol vehicle to remove debris that was obstructing traffic in the center lane on I-81 in […]
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Tompkins County are looking for more information into a stabbing that left one person in the hospital Monday morning. Ithaca Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street for a report of a stabbing around 8:50 a.m. on June 6, 2022. Officers found a person with multiple […]
Authorities say a 21-year-old man was under the influence of meth when the stolen pickup truck he was driving slammed into a car that seriously injured an Endwell woman. According to the Broome County district attorney's office, Brandon Carlson of Endwell on Monday pleaded guilty to vehicular assault in connection with the October 11 crash.
An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
A Delaware County man is accused of barricading himself in a home then slashing a Sheriff’s Department officer with a razor blade following a standoff. Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Henry Stellato III of Hamden is charged with felony Menacing a Police Officer, felony Assault, two misdemeanor counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and misdemeanor Obstructing Governmental Administration in connection with the June 2nd incident in Hamden.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of driving drunk while three children rode in his vehicle. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Jeffrey Peters was pulled over on Judson Street in the village last Friday for multiple traffic infractions. During the stop, officials...
STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old from Rochester was arrested just after 5 p.m. Sunday and charged with five offenses in Stafford Town Court. Logan Biedrzycki was arrested after speeding away from a traffic stop with a child in the vehicle, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Biedrzycki was charged with three counts of […]
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A motorcyclist was injured and a Gouverneur man charged with driving drunk following a crash in Harrisville Sunday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say a pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Kyle Bigwarfe collided with a motorcycle at the corner of Maple and Church streets around 11 p.m.
New York State Police, along with other agencies located the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. the New York State Police were notified about a missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park. The teenager was identified as Kevin Pinto from Spring Valley, NY. New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) along with local fire departments searched the water. Rockland County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, along with New York Park Police, state troopers and members if the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted with the ground search.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and woman were found dead Monday in Rochester. Police suspect they were victims of a drug overdose. According to investigators, officers were called to Fernwood Avenue around 3:40 Monday afternoon for the report of a suspicious condition. They found a loose dog wandering a property with the front door […]
Endicott police say two village residents were stabbed during an altercation at an apartment house. Investigators say the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The dispute apparently occurred in the driveway of a building at 107 Cleveland Avenue. Detectives say a 22-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his...
Officials have released the names of two people that were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence County teens face felony charges after allegedly stealing three vehicles. Last Thursday, sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-olds Richard Dominie II of the town of Lisbon and Jacob Ballan of the town of Canton. Both are each with three felony counts...
Ithaca Police say a 22-year-old man who was reported missing last week was located over the weekend. Brian Mederos was found and taken to the hospital for treatment. Mederos was last seen on May 31st and was reported missing two days later. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police have identified the remains of a woman’s body discovered in a creek behind a home at the City of Binghamton and Town of Binghamton Line last week. At about 7:50 AM last Thursday, the Binghamton Police responded to the area of 36 Bayless Ave, for a report of a deceased […]
A Cortland woman is accused of having a large amount of heroin, methamphetamine and cash in her possession when the Cortland County Drug Task Force and Cortland City Police attempted to stop her on Pendleton Street Monday, June 6. Sheriff’s officials say 39-year-old Shauna Hamilton of Cortland reportedly fled police...
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – More violent threats at Lansing High School. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the school this morning for the second time this month to respond to a violent threat. Students witnessed the alleged discussion and creation of a “kill list” by two other students, a 15 and 16-year-old.
(UPDATE) — New York State Route 3 at Riverbend Drive in Watertown was reopened to traffic around 5:15 p.m. WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Route 3 at Riverbend East in Watertown is currently closed to traffic. This was confirmed by the Northpole Fire Company just after...
