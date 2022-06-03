ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

New York State Police Identify Dead and Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Cortlandville

By Kathy Whyte
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York State Police are releasing the names of those involved in a three-vehicle crash in passenger Wednesday, June 1 that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Homer man. State Police say Curtis Davies-Carr was driving a pickup truck...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 34

Trooper’s patrol vehicle hit on I-81

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Police patrol vehicle was struck in the rear after another vehicle failed to move over on I-81. According to NYSP, around 11:30 a.m. on June 5 Trooper Matthew Young exited his patrol vehicle to remove debris that was obstructing traffic in the center lane on I-81 in […]
Big Frog 104

Update- A Plane Did Not Crash In Upstate New York Near Cazenovia

An alleged airplane crash is currently being investigated in Upstate New York near Cazenovia. From an email from Samantha Field, Public Information Officer for Madison County:. Shortly after 8:20 PM on June 7, 2022, Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia, NY. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Cazenovia Fire Department, Madison County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, Manlius Fire Department, CAVAC, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortlandville, NY
Dryden, NY
Crime & Safety
Cortlandville, NY
Accidents
Cortlandville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Homer, NY
Binghamton, NY
Accidents
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Dryden, NY
Homer, NY
Accidents
City
Cortland, NY
Binghamton, NY
Crime & Safety
Homer, NY
Crime & Safety
The Whale 99.1 FM

Hamden Man Accused of Slashing Delaware Sheriff’s Officer

A Delaware County man is accused of barricading himself in a home then slashing a Sheriff’s Department officer with a razor blade following a standoff. Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Henry Stellato III of Hamden is charged with felony Menacing a Police Officer, felony Assault, two misdemeanor counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon and misdemeanor Obstructing Governmental Administration in connection with the June 2nd incident in Hamden.
HAMDEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of driving drunk while three children rode in his vehicle. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Jeffrey Peters was pulled over on Judson Street in the village last Friday for multiple traffic infractions. During the stop, officials...
CANTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Davies
wwnytv.com

1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A motorcyclist was injured and a Gouverneur man charged with driving drunk following a crash in Harrisville Sunday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say a pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Kyle Bigwarfe collided with a motorcycle at the corner of Maple and Church streets around 11 p.m.
HARRISVILLE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State Police, along with other agencies located the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River

New York State Police, along with other agencies located the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. the New York State Police were notified about a missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park. The teenager was identified as Kevin Pinto from Spring Valley, NY. New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) along with local fire departments searched the water. Rockland County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, along with New York Park Police, state troopers and members if the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted with the ground search.
HUDSON, NY
News 8 WROC

2 found dead in Fernwood Ave. drug overdose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and woman were found dead Monday in Rochester. Police suspect they were victims of a drug overdose. According to investigators, officers were called to Fernwood Avenue around 3:40 Monday afternoon for the report of a suspicious condition. They found a loose dog wandering a property with the front door […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Two Men Stabbed in Dispute at Endicott Residence

Endicott police say two village residents were stabbed during an altercation at an apartment house. Investigators say the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The dispute apparently occurred in the driveway of a building at 107 Cleveland Avenue. Detectives say a 22-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his...
ENDICOTT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Traffic Accident
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police release names of couple killed in crash on Route 495

Officials have released the names of two people that were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
wwnytv.com

Teens accused of stealing 3 vehicles

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence County teens face felony charges after allegedly stealing three vehicles. Last Thursday, sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-olds Richard Dominie II of the town of Lisbon and Jacob Ballan of the town of Canton. Both are each with three felony counts...
CANTON, NY
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Missing Ithaca Man Found

Ithaca Police say a 22-year-old man who was reported missing last week was located over the weekend. Brian Mederos was found and taken to the hospital for treatment. Mederos was last seen on May 31st and was reported missing two days later. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Remains of body found in creek have been identified

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police have identified the remains of a woman’s body discovered in a creek behind a home at the City of Binghamton and Town of Binghamton Line last week. At about 7:50 AM last Thursday, the Binghamton Police responded to the area of 36 Bayless Ave, for a report of a deceased […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Whale 99.1 FM

Cortland Woman Found With $6K+ Worth of Drugs

A Cortland woman is accused of having a large amount of heroin, methamphetamine and cash in her possession when the Cortland County Drug Task Force and Cortland City Police attempted to stop her on Pendleton Street Monday, June 6. Sheriff’s officials say 39-year-old Shauna Hamilton of Cortland reportedly fled police...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Threats, 2 more arrests at Tompkins County School

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – More violent threats at Lansing High School. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the school this morning for the second time this month to respond to a violent threat. Students witnessed the alleged discussion and creation of a “kill list” by two other students, a 15 and 16-year-old.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

CLEARED: Route 3 in Watertown following traffic incident

(UPDATE) — New York State Route 3 at Riverbend Drive in Watertown was reopened to traffic around 5:15 p.m. WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Route 3 at Riverbend East in Watertown is currently closed to traffic. This was confirmed by the Northpole Fire Company just after...
WATERTOWN, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy