New York State Police Identify Dead and Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Cortlandville

New York State Police, along with other agencies located the body of a missing swimmer in the Hudson River. On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. the New York State Police were notified about a missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park. The teenager was identified as Kevin Pinto from Spring Valley, NY. New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) along with local fire departments searched the water. Rockland County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, along with New York Park Police, state troopers and members if the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted with the ground search.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO