Congress & Courts

Analysis: January 6 committee member says upcoming public hearings will "blow the roof off the House"

By CNN
 3 days ago
The January 6 committee is about to begin its highly anticipated public...

Guest
5d ago

The real people will never be charged!! Pelosi and her socialist communist Democratic Party. When they form a committee to investigate all the riots that year then I’ll watch the witch hunt!!!

TruthorConsequences
6d ago

All the deflections by your extreme right wing won't help you out this time. The truth will be televised for all to see. Trying to cover it with lies will just make you look even more petty than you already do. The truth will always get out no matter how long it takes. What happened on Jan.6 must not ever be allowed to happen again.

Jonathan Johnson
5d ago

The “Select Committee” is all the explanation we need. This”Committee” could also be described as a “Trumped Up Trump Hunting Expedition.” They hope to “blow up” Republicans to help their sport chances in the coming elections. Methinks they are lighting the fuse that’s going to blow up in their own hands! Liz and gang don’t realize the American majority know they are swamp creatures with foul agendas!

