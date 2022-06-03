Pep Guardiola's Priority Summer Target APPEALED by Manchester City Move - Premier League Champions Readying Opening Bid for Midfielder
A bid for Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips is being prepared by Manchester City as they look to bring in a suitable replacement for club captain Fernandinho this summer, according to a new report.
Manchester City are understood to be lining up a series of signings in the summer transfer window after clinching their fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a sensational 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
The Blues will bid farewell to club captain Fernandinho - who is expected to return to Brazil - with further uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan - all of whom are entering the final year of their respective contracts.
City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their ranks in the position, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong , Declan Rice and Paul Pogba all linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent months.
It is worth noting Leeds remain hopeful that their academy graduate - who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham - will stay put and extend his current deal - running till 2024 - in the coming months, as per reports .
However, it has now been revealed Leeds will not match any contract offer put on the table by Manchester City or other suitors - such as Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa.
Having come up just short in the Champions League semi-final as well as crashing out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, the Blues are ready to strengthen their ranks to challenge on all fronts next term.
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
Comments / 0