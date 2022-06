BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As food prices keep going up and up, more and more families are looking for help, with demand at its highest ever. The consumer price index shows food prices are up 9.4% from a year ago. And it's forcing more and more people to look for help and putting more and more demand on our food pantries. Many are seeing a more than 50% increase.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO