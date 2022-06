Solana prices have seen firm support at the $38.44 level. SOL prices have faced resistance at the $44.45 level. Solana price analysis is bullish as firm support is seen at the $38.44 level and resistance is faced at the $44.45 level. Prices have breached above the descending triangle pattern and are currently retesting the breakout point. However, if prices can break above this level, they could test higher levels such as $50.00. The altcoin has seen some strong buying pressure as of late and looks poised to continue its upward momentum in the medium term. Solana prices have been hovering around the $40.00 level for the past few days, however, they have managed to break out to the upside and are currently trading at $44.25.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO