Thanks to a recent decision to make more money available for broadband grants, you may be even closer to faster internet in your community. Thanks to a record amount of requests from local municipalities, the Public Service Commission announced last week that it would be increasing the number of grant dollars available to $125 million, up from the original $100 million. Approximately $495 million in broadband grant funds had been requested through 194 applications. Of the 194 grant applications announced by the Wisconsin Broadband Office earlier in March, three originated in Door County, and two came from Kewaunee County. In Door County, the Town of Baileys Harbor and NSight Communications requested approximately $1.89 million, while a different Northern Door County project proposed by Frontier Communications asked for $4.7 million. Spectrum also requested $6.8 million in broadband expansion grant dollars. Bug Tussel Wireless requested $1.3 million in grant funds for the next phase of its project with Kewaunee County, while the Village of Casco asked for $265,000 for its partnership with NSight. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says the news of the increase was exciting as they try to get their efforts off the ground.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO