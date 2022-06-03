Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part Two - Gavi And Jacob Ramsey

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. As players such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are coming towards the end of their careers, The Reds will need new midfielders. These are profiles of midfield targets Liverpool have in mind. Part two looks into Barcelona's Gavi and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey.

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. As players such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are coming towards the end of their careers, The Reds will need new midfielders. These are profiles of midfield targets Liverpool have in mind. Part two looks into Barcelona's Gavi and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey.

Gavi - Barcelona, and Spain

Age: 17

Position: Centre Midfielder

Strength(s): Passing; Dribbling; Tempo Control

Weakness(es): Experience; Tackling; Discipline

Current Market Value: £54m

Current Wage: £2,200 per week

Predicted Transfer Value : £30m

Why Liverpool? This lad is special. At 17 years old, he has already broken into a Spain side as well as for his club. With one year on his contract left, Liverpool would be able to get Gavi for a lot cheaper than his estimated value. The Spanish midfielder shows likeliness to his current manager Xavi and if he chooses the right career, he may get to that level his hero hit. He and Jude Bellingham would be two great additions not just for now, but for the next 10-15 years.

Possibility (out of 10): 9

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa and England

Age: 21

Position: Centre/Attacking Midfielder

Strength(s): Passing; Tackling; Ball Carrying

Weakness(es): Ariel Play; Experience

Current Market Value: £19.8m

Current Wage: £15,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value : £25m

Why Liverpool? Another sensational youngster. Liverpool have the Steven Gerrard connection with Aston Villa and Ramsey has the perfect role model at the moment to learn under. However, a move to a big club will be coming sooner rather than later and who better than his manager's former side? Watching him this season, you wouldn't think he was just 21. His ability to carry the ball through midfield is way beyond his years.

Possibility (out of 10): 6.5

IMAGO / Sportimage

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |