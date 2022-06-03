Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part Two - Gavi And Jacob Ramsey
The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. As players such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are coming towards the end of their careers, The Reds will need new midfielders. These are profiles of midfield targets Liverpool have in mind. Part two looks into Barcelona's Gavi and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey.
The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. As players such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are coming towards the end of their careers, The Reds will need new midfielders. These are profiles of midfield targets Liverpool have in mind. Part two looks into Barcelona's Gavi and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey.
Gavi - Barcelona, and Spain
Age: 17
Position: Centre Midfielder
Strength(s): Passing; Dribbling; Tempo Control
Weakness(es): Experience; Tackling; Discipline
Current Market Value: £54m
Current Wage: £2,200 per week
Predicted Transfer Value : £30m
Why Liverpool? This lad is special. At 17 years old, he has already broken into a Spain side as well as for his club. With one year on his contract left, Liverpool would be able to get Gavi for a lot cheaper than his estimated value. The Spanish midfielder shows likeliness to his current manager Xavi and if he chooses the right career, he may get to that level his hero hit. He and Jude Bellingham would be two great additions not just for now, but for the next 10-15 years.
Possibility (out of 10): 9
Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa and England
Age: 21
Position: Centre/Attacking Midfielder
Strength(s): Passing; Tackling; Ball Carrying
Weakness(es): Ariel Play; Experience
Current Market Value: £19.8m
Current Wage: £15,000 per week
Predicted Transfer Value : £25m
Why Liverpool? Another sensational youngster. Liverpool have the Steven Gerrard connection with Aston Villa and Ramsey has the perfect role model at the moment to learn under. However, a move to a big club will be coming sooner rather than later and who better than his manager's former side? Watching him this season, you wouldn't think he was just 21. His ability to carry the ball through midfield is way beyond his years.
Possibility (out of 10): 6.5
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him
- Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding
- Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris
- Watch: Thibaut Courtois Brilliance Deny Liverpool Win As Real Madrid Are Crowned Champions | Champions League Final
- Watch: Liverpool Songs Performed In Paris Fan Park Ahead Of UCL Final - Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp
- Watch: Sir Kenny Dalglish On Stage At Liverpool Fan Park For 'The Fields Of Anfield Road' Ahead Of Champions League Final With Real Madrid
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |
Comments / 0