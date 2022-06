One woman died in a crash yesterday in Armstrong County, even after police tried to pull her over for speeding. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township. Police say 21-year-old Madison Sapinsky of Apollo was speeding on the road when she tried to make a left hand turn. Her car went off the road and hit a tree.

