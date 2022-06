*All results from games played on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (18-34) SYRACUSE 6, WORCESTER 4 (BOX) The lead went back-and-forth a few times early on, but Syracuse took the lead in the sixth, when Daniel Johnson blasted a two-run homer to put the Mets up 5-3. Travis Blankenhorn added a solo shot- his second of the afternoon- in the eighth to give Syracuse a 6-3 bulge and it would prove useful, as Jeter Downs hit a solo homer of his own to lead off the ninth to inch Worcester a run closer. Despite the hiccup, Eric Orze didn’t let things get out of hand and induced a weak groundout to first and a pair of strikeouts swinging to end the ballgame and notch his first save of the season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO