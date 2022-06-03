ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Pride Month at Portland, Maine’s Pride Parade

By Meghan Morrison
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

June is a month filled with warm weather, sunshine, color, and festivities, which makes it a beautiful month to celebrate the world’s LGBTQ+ communities. The first of June marked the start of Pride Month, a month-long celebration raising awareness, highlighting and honoring the LGBTQ+ community’s past and future, the hardships overcome,...

102.9 WBLM

Some Believe That Portland, Maine, is Home to the Best New Restaurant in America

There certainly has not been a lack of hype when it comes to the food scene in Portland, Maine. Just a few short years ago, the summer months were the only times you'd find tourists on every block, enjoying the food and drink options throughout Maine's largest city. But now, Portland has become a year-round destination for lovers of great plates and craft beer. This also means that creative restauranteurs are bringing new ideas and concepts to Portland. So, it would make sense that the city is home to one of the best (and hottest) new restaurants in America.
102.9 WBLM

New 24 Acre Park Coming to North Deering in Portland

Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Lewiston Public Works Paints Rainbow Crosswalk For Pride Month

On Monday, the City of Lewiston installed a rainbow crosswalk to celebrate Pride Month, thanks to the Lewiston Public Works crew. Rainbow crosswalks are painted in many cities and towns in Maine and across the nation, standing as a visual reminder of the need for inclusion and equality of those in the LGBTQ community and celebrating our friends and family in that community.
LEWISTON, ME
Kool AM

Do You Remember These Long Gone Maine Amusement Parks?

While Maine does have a cluster of amusement and water parks in the Portland area, the state is not really known for being a hub of parks. But, this was not always the case. Back in the day, almost every decent sized Maine city had some kind of amusement park. If they did not have their own amusement park, there was one a short journey away.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

My Cat Had a Medical Emergency and Spent The Weekend at the Emergency Vet in Portland, Maine

I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
WALDOBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man launches fly rod company after father passes

YARMOUTH, Maine — When we lose a parent, it’s natural to step back and take stock of our own lives. It happened to Jeff Davis at an especially emotional time: he was returning to Maine after settling his father’s estate and thinking about how much his dad loved fly fishing. What happened on that trip changed the course of Davis’s life.
YARMOUTH, ME
102.9 WBLM

Travis Roy Ice Arena in Yarmouth Getting a $6 Million Expansion

It will be a year in the making and add 4,000 square feet to the Travis Roy Ice Arena at North Yarmouth Academy in Yarmouth. According to MaineBiz, the expansion will add a fitness and wellness center. Plus, will be the new home for the Edgar F. White Class of 1938 Athletic Hall of Fame. Hebert Construction out of Lewiston will be doing the work. Tim Hebert, one of the owners, also has a student at North Yarmouth Academy.
YARMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's first ship airlifted to river

BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

'We are asking for help': Portland asks Mills for shelter assistance

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday calling on Gov. Janet Mills to create a homelessness management task force in order to help the city deal with its shelter crisis. The resolution calls on the prospective task force to regionalize the administration of...
PORTLAND, ME
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: QAnon conspiracist Christiane Northrup jumps into GOP primaries

QAnon influencer and best selling author Christiane Northrup of Yarmouth has turned her sights to the federal and local primary and general elections this year in effort to unleash an “army of angels” to vote for political candidates who sign on to an agenda rooted in apocalyptic conspiracy theories.
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

