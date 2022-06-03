ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbBwt_0fzIi6qK00

According to a report, Liverpool have held talks over personal terms with a Bayern Munich forward as rumours continue to circulate regarding the future of Sadio Mane.

According to a report, Liverpool have held talks over personal terms with a Bayern Munich forward as rumours continue to circulate regarding the future of Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese was linked with a move away from the Merseyside club in the lead-up to the UEFA Champions League final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0do2Oa_0fzIi6qK00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

After the defeat to Real Madrid in Paris, speculation has increased that the 30-year-old is keen for a new challenge although there has been no comment from Mane or his representatives.

An Anfield Central source has reported that Liverpool have held talks with the agent of Bayern Munich winger, Serge Gnabry, over personal terms.

The outlet claim that the German international wants around £250,000 per week but Liverpool were offering £200,000.

Gnabry, like Mane, has just 12 months left on his deal at the Bundesliga club meaning he could be available for between £30-35million for interested suitors this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfNMz_0fzIi6qK00

IMAGO / Phillippe Ruiz

The 26-year-old would offer an interesting option to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with his ability to play across the front line and eye for goal.

He also has the experience of playing at the highest level and has impressive stats at both club and international levels.

Before there are likely to be any incomings to bolster the front line at Liverpool, however, there needs to be some clarity about Mane's situation first which should happen over the coming days.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
ohmymag.co.uk

Spanish media claims Gerard Piqué has been caught cheating on Shakira

World-famous singer Shakira has delivered many unforgettable hits during her career, her joyous personality is always reflected in her songs. Her professional life is booming with success but is her personal life the same as well? Apparently not as it seems Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué are having trouble in their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Real Madrid#Rumours#Liverpool Hold Talks With#Senegalese#Merseyside#Mane#Anfield Central#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy