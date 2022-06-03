ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Charles arrives with Duchess of Cornwall at St Paul's Cathedral

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jiuag_0fzIhAFm00

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee .

The service will pay tribute to the Queen for her 70 years on the throne.

While most members of the royal family will be in attendance at St Paul's, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.

Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Charles
Person
St Paul
People

Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
THEATER & DANCE
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Fears Her & Prince Harry's Visit To The U.K. Will Make Him Want To Move Back Home, Claims Source

In just one week, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids will return to the U.K. to attend the Platinum Jubilee, which will mark their first royal engagement as a family of four. The gathering will also act as 11-month-old Lilibet's introduction to her relatives, so it should be a joyous occasion — but an insider believes otherwise.According to a Star source, the former actress, 40, is worried the festivities will cause her husband, 37, to start reminiscing on his old life. "Meghan is freaking out about the Jubilee," the insider spilled. "And that the royals will get their...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Cornwall#Cathedral#British Royal Family#Uk
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Hello Magazine

Inside Princess Charlotte's incredible royal gift bag from Jubilee concert

Princess Charlotte celebrated the Queen's epic Jubilee concert in style on Saturday, after being captured holding an incredible gift bag - and you won't believe what was inside. The seven-year-old could be seen holding a lavish purple bag which was complete with a special jubilee water bottle. WATCH: Prince William...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks sunshine yellow at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

A fashion moment in history for the Duchess of Cambridge! On Friday, Kate Middleton wore an incredible outfit for the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Prince Willliam's wife pulled out all the stops for the special...
WORLD
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee: Harry and William sit on opposite sides of cathedral at service of thanksgiving

Harry and Meghan publicly returned to the royal fold on Friday for the Queen’s platinum jubilee service – but they sat on the opposite side of St Paul’s Cathedral from William and Kate.Working royals filled the front-row seats at the ceremony, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their places in the second row, behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and on the other side of the aisle from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.They no longer use their HRH styles and the event was their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

685K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy