Prince Charles arrives with Duchess of Cornwall at St Paul's Cathedral

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee .

The service will pay tribute to the Queen for her 70 years on the throne.

While most members of the royal family will be in attendance at St Paul's, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.

Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

