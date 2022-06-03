ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukashenko would allow Ukrainian grain to transit Belarus in exchange for access to Baltic ports - Belta

 4 days ago

June 3 (Reuters) - Minsk is ready to allow the transit of Ukraine's grain to Baltic sea...

GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on Black Sea supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained over 1% while soybeans advanced more than half a percent. "Russia is trying...
Blinken says reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain for profit are credible

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit. Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropies, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities, Blinken said the alleged theft was...
Tunisia grain harvest to increase to 1.8 million tonnes - Minister

TUNISIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia's grain harvest is expected to increase by 10% this year to 1.8 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Mhamoud Elyess Hamza said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine not ready to export grain via Belarus - Zelenskiy

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine is not ready to agree to a plan to export its grain by rail across Belarus for shipment via the Baltic Sea to bypass Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. Zelenskiy told a news conference in the...
Wheat, corn ease back as U.S. crops, Ukraine exports assessed

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday to give back some of their day-earlier gains as investors weighed improving U.S. crop conditions and diplomatic discussions over a wartime sea corridor for Ukrainian grain. Soybeans were almost unchanged. Grain prices were also curbed by...
UPDATE 1-Russia says Mariupol, Berdyansk ports ready to ship grain

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, seized by Russian forces, have been de-mined and are ready to resume grain shipments. "The de-mining of Mariupol's port has been completed. It is functioning normally, and has received its first cargo...
Tunisia to gradually decrease food and energy subsidies -trade minister

TUNIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia will start disbursing cash subsidies for low-income individuals while gradually decreasing food and energy subsidies, trade minister Fadila Rabhi said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Catherine Evans) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
UPDATE 1-Brazil 2022/23 crop 'saved,' thanks to Russian fertilizer -minister

CAMPINAS, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes on Tuesday said the 2022/23 grain crop is "saved" as Russia is still sending fertilizers to the South American nation. Faced with supply uncertainties related to Russia's war in Ukraine, Brazil negotiated with Russia to secure fertilizer shipments, Montes said.
Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rally as prospects for Ukraine exports dim

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures surged 6.3% on Monday, supported by concerns about lengthy disruptions to shipments out of Ukraine as fighting intensified in that key grain export country. The strength in wheat spilled over into the corn market, which was on track to snap a streak...
Indonesia adjusts its palm oil export levy, official says

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has adjusted its palm oil export levy, a senior official at the economic ministry, Musdhalifah Machmud, told a virtual media briefing on Sunday, without giving details. She said the regulation spelling out the changes is expected to be issued soon. Indonesia currently imposes a...
