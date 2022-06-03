Wheat consolidates as Ukraine export negotiations in focus

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePARIS/SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday, consolidating after losses this week as traders monitored diplomatic talks to reopen Ukrainian ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Corn also consolidated following a two-month low as the market assessed ethanol demand, U.S. planting progress and prospects for a...

Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on strength in the cash market

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, with strength in the cash market highlighting robust demand for supplies. * Soybean futures closed near their daily high. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also were firm. * U.S. farmers had planted 78% of their intended acreage, below the average estimate in the Reuters poll of 80%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's figure was up from 66% a week ago, but just behind the five-year average of 79%. * CBOT July soybean futures gained 29 cents to settle at $17.28-1/4 a bushel. * The contract rose above its 10-day moving average. * CBOT July soyoil finished up 0.25 cent at 81.44 cents per lb while CBOT July soymeal ended $10.30 higher at $417.40 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures fall after rally; corn, soy firm on cash market strength

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell 1.9% on Tuesday on a round of profit taking as traders closely monitored prospects for grain exports out of Ukraine. "Wheat continues to ride the wave of varied rhetoric from the Black Sea that seemingly changes by the minute," Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia says Mariupol, Berdyansk ports ready to ship grain

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday the Ukrainian ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, seized by Russian forces, have been de-mined and are ready to resume grain shipments. "The de-mining of Mariupol's port has been completed. It is functioning normally, and has received its first cargo...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn prices drop on U.S. crop condition, wheat eases after rally

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, with better-than-expected condition of the U.S. crop easing concerns over world supplies and adding pressure on prices. Wheat prices dipped, but the market was holding on to much of last session's gains on support from concerns about lengthy disruptions...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine agriculture exports rise 80% in May, still below 2021 level

KYIV, June 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain, oilseed and vegetable oil exports rose 80% in May month on month 1.743 million tonnes but the volumes are still significantly below the exports in May 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said corn dominated the shipment, with 959,000 tonnes,...
AGRICULTURE

