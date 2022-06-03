ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘We’re sorry’: Stranger Things writers admit heartbreaking Easter egg in season 4 was unintentional

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOsdC_0fzIgkN500

The writers of Stranger Things have said that the “heartbreaking” Easter egg about Will Byers was not intentional.

Netflix ’s hit sci-fi series returned for its fourth season last week. It has since become one of the streaming giant’s most-watched seasons of TV in less than a week.

Season four includes some upsetting storylines for Will Byers ( Noah Schnapp ), who feels excluded and lonely after Mike (Finn Wolfhard) comes to visit but only spends time with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

In the second episode, Will is made to be a third wheel during Mike and Eleven’s date at the roller rink. Fans, however, spotted another potential reason he is upset at the situation .

In season two, Joyce tells Will a story about his birthday, alerting the viewer to the fact he is born on 22 March – the same date that Will, Mike and Eleven go the roller rink.

This casts a very sad light on Will’s scenes in the season four episode. For instance, nobody gives him a present – but he has one for Mike, who doesn’t appear happy to see him. He is also left to skate alone at the rink and, when he complains about third-wheeling Mike and Eleven, Mike disregards his feelings.

While viewers have spoken a lot about this clever but heartbreaking detail, the show’s writers did not in fact realise what they had done.

Asked about the apparent Easter egg during an interview with Variety , the Duffer Brothers admitted the detail was not planned.

“The honest response is, clearly like the characters in the show, we also forgot about Will’s birthday,” said Matt.

“So now the debate now is whether we adjust Will’s birthday or we just let it be really sad.”

Ross then addressed the journalist: “Oh my God. I almost don’t want you to write this because you’re going to get us in trouble with the fans for forgetting his birthday. It was six years ago that I wrote that date.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcuDC_0fzIgkN500

“I don’t want people to think we don’t love Will because we forgot – we do!” said Matt, adding that they will be “very careful” not to forget future birthdays of the characters.

On moving forward, Ross said they are going to “George Lucas” their mistake.

“We’re thinking his new birthday is going to be May 22nd, because ‘May’ can fit in Winona’s mouth [in the Season 2 scene where Joyce says the date of Will’s birthday]. So that would be us George Lucas-ing the situation,” added Matt.

“Of course that would mean his mum forgot his birthday! It’s too mean. It was obviously a mistake, and we’re sorry. We apologise to the fans,” said Ross.

Matt concluded “And especially to Will! It’s unfair.”

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell has claimed that he left one of his co-stars “in tears” with his “scary” on-set demeanour .

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
George Lucas
Person
Finn Wolfhard
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Easter Egg#Birthdays#Sci Fi Series
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Cinemablend

CBS’ Fall 2022 TV Schedule Reveals Series Replacing Bull And Magnum P.I., Along With A Big Thursday Night Change-Up

With all the finales currently airing across network TV, it's easy for one's mind to think ahead to the summer while wondering about everything that'll be filling up primetime during the hottest months of the year. Thankfully, we don't have to wait any longer to get a peek at how the Fall TV schedule will turn out, with networks like ABC unveiling its future plans. CBS is the latest broadcaster to clue viewers in on what'll be shaking when September rolls around, including how it'll be replacing vacating hit dramas Bull and Magnum P.I., as well as how its biggest night of sitcoms is getting more dramatic.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

'Hocus Pocus' is returning for a spell-binding sequel

We promise this is not all a bunch of hocus pocus: Disney's legendary Halloween movie about a trio of Salem witches is returning for a sequel. "Hocus Pocus 2" will be coming to our screens in 2022, following a cast reunion in 2020 that saw stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler reunite.
SALEM, MA
The Independent

The Independent

685K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy