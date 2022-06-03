ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen thanked by Archbishop for ‘staying the course’

By Alison Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQIuf_0fzIgibd00

The Queen is “still in the saddle”, the Archbishop of York has said, as he thanked her for “staying the course”.

In his sermon for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.

The Queen bowed out of attending Friday morning’s event in central London after suffering “discomfort” following the first day of festivities for her Platinum Jubilee.

With endurance, through times of change and challenge, joy and sorrow, she continues to offer herself in the service of our country and the Commonwealth

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell

During his sermon, Mr Cottrell told the congregation, which included senior members of the royal family, he was “sorry” the Queen could not attend, but glad there is “still more to come”.

He said: “It is well known that Her Majesty likes horse racing.

“I don’t have any great tips for the Derby tomorrow, but since the scriptures describe life as a race set before us, let me observe that her long reign reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom.

“Certainly, less dressage than most people imagine.

“But with endurance, through times of change and challenge, joy and sorrow, she continues to offer herself in the service of our country and the Commonwealth.

“Your Majesty, we’re sorry you’re not with us this morning in person, but you are still in the saddle. And we are all glad that there is still more to come.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uhf0_0fzIgibd00

Mr Cottrell stepped in at late notice to deliver the sermon after the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby , contracted Covid-19.

In his address, the archbishop said the best leaders are those who “know how to be led” and “lead for others, not themselves”.

“People whose heart’s desire is to serve the common good and build up the common life; who don’t try to do it all themselves, or act in their own strength alone; people who take a longer view; and who seek out places of replenishing, even places where they might learn the mind of Christ,” he said.

“I say this today, knowing that in Her Majesty the Queen we see an example of this kind of service; a staunch constancy and a steadfast consistency; a faithfulness to God, an obedience to a vocation that is the bedrock of her life.”

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan arrive in California after missing Jubilee finale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to have touched down in the US after their appearance at this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.According to reports, the family departed the UK on Sunday lunchtime, arriving in California at 6pm later that day.Pictures have emerged of Prince Harry being transported from the airport in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were largely absent from the festivities over the four-day weekend, but appeared at the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, their first public appearance in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Princess Charlotte and Prince George delight fans with reaction to Queen’s tea with Paddington Bear

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at last night’s Party at the Palace concert, where they were seen laughing and singing along with the famous musicians.The young royals joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the BBC event which was held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday 4 June.Charlotte, seven, and George, eight, sat in the front row of the royal box between Prince William and Kate Middleton, clapping and waving small Union Jack flags.As noted by social media users, they seemed particularly enthusiastic during Queen and Adam Lambert’s performance of “Don’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday after throwing a picnic for her at Frogmore Cottage.Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor residence, where a cake by the couple’s wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event.The picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, who attended the picnic.Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to over £79,000 in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas and Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Read More No-confidence vote ‘beginning of end’ for PM - live
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Stephen Cottrell
Person
St Paul
Person
Justin Welby
The Independent

Deborah James says comment about Meghan Markle ‘stealing her thunder’ was ‘a joke’

Deborah James has clarified that comments she made about Meghan Markle “stealing her thunder” over platinum jubilee weekend was a joke.The bowel cancer campaigner, who revealed last month that she is currently undergoing at-home hospice care for her stage four bowel cancer, said in an interview on Friday that she was “determined not to die over the Jubilee weekend, I don’t want Meghan stealing my thunder”.She added: “I haven’t worked so hard to raise cancer awareness and money to help find a cure, only to miss out on another Sun front page when I go.”James was referring to the fact...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
The Independent

Kate and William address Prince Louis’ show-stealing moments over jubilee weekend - OLD

Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The four-year-old “stole the show” in his public appearances at official events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.However, some people were concerned about Louis’s behaviour...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard.Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.The pair are said to have hated mixed race relationships and used Harry’s marriage to Meghan as an example.Gibbons, of Carshalton, south London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford, east London, are on trial at Kingston Crown Court, where they deny encouraging acts of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Uk#St Paul S Cathedral#Aintree#Commonwealth
The Independent

Voices: Media coverage of the platinum jubilee makes me uncomfortable to work in this industry

Most of the UK’s media coverage around the Queen’s platinum jubilee has failed to examine the past 70 years through the lens of race, despite key events leading up to the occasion.Aside from a handful of insightful first-person pieces, parts of the press have exclusively gone with a celebratory tone of reporting around the event, failing to examine royal colonialism or include alternative perspectives, such as dissenting voices from within the growing republican movement.This is an occasion where the news agenda hasn’t been driven by actual conversations around a particular topic. Rather, it’s been determined by an unspoken ultimatum to...
U.K.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan release picture of daughter Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday.The photograph of Lilibet, who celebrated the occasion with family and close friends of the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday, is understood to have been taken by family friend Misan Harriman.Harry and Meghan’s second child, born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.The couple said they had been “incredibly touched” by the birthday wishes that have flooded in for Lilibet.More than 100,000 dollars (£79,800) in donations...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton wears fuchsia pink Stella McCartney dress at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Duchess of Cambridge watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their three children from the royal box on Sunday.Kate Middleton arrived wearing a custom fuchsia pink dress by Stella McCartney.The custom raspberry red forest friendly viscose dress featured padded shoulders, ruching on one shoulder and puffed long sleeves.The Duchess completed the look with simple gold and diamond earrings, natural makeup and her hair in loose curls.Kate sat next to her three children, Prince Louis, four, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince George, eight, for the pageant.While George matched Prince William – both were dressed in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘Sweet Caroline’: Why are people singing Neil Diamond song for the Jubilee?

“Sweet Caroline” has become an unofficial anthem of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit has been heard across the country during this bank holiday weekend as people celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.Rod Stewart sang the track during the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday (4 June) night, telling the crowds that “the BBC made me sing it”.Prince George was seen singing along with the song from the crowd.Many people have questioned what “Sweet Caroline”’s connection to the Jubilee is – and it’s pretty convoluted.In the Nineties, the track became a sporting anthem for the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Prince Louis captured bickering with his cousins over a pack of sweets in hilarious jubilee pageant moment

Prince Louis has captured hearts once again as viral video showed him bickering with his second cousins and sister Princess Charlotte over a pack of candies.The four-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stole the show during last week’s platinum jubilee celebrations, which marked the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.During Sunday’s jubilee pageant, Prince Louis became a social media sensation as fans spotted his cheeky expressions, most notably when he shushed his mother, Kate Middleton.Now, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate has struck again, this time when a bag of sweets caused chaos amongst the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant.Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.The spirited four-year-old youngster enjoyed himself during the show, roaring, clenching his hands into pretend claws, covering his eyes, waving his hands in the air, standing on his seat, wriggling around and sticking his finger in his ear.Playing musical chairs, he left his...
WORLD
The Independent

Matt Parkinson secures family bragging rights as Lancashire beat Leicestershire

Matt Parkinson took a break from England duty to help Lancashire to another Vitality Blast victory and in the process secure family bragging rights.Two wickets for the leg-spinner, who made his Test debut as a concussion substitute against New Zealand last week, helped the Red Roses dismiss hosts Leicestershire for 135.Brother Callum Parkinson was one of two scalps to Danny Lamb, with Lancashire’s other spinner Tom Hartley also able to nab a brace of wickets in a fine team bowling display.Lewis Hill hit 50 for Leicestershire but Phil Salt and Steven Croft put on 81 for the second wicket to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lilibet effect! First photo of Meghan and Harry’s toddler boosts business for mother-owned boutique

As fans fawn over the lace headband Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet wore for her birthday photoshoot, a mother-owned business rumoured to have made the accessory is experiencing a boost in sales. The duke and duchess of Sussex released the photo of their daughter following their family’s visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations over the weekend.For Lilibet’s birthday party on 4 June, she was surrounded by close friends and family of the Sussexes at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Her parents said that they have been “incredibly touched” by the many birthday wishes...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

From Prince Louis to Prince George: The best memes of the royal children from the platinum jubilee weekend

While there was plenty of fanfare, pageantry, high fashion and even two balcony appearances from the Queen during the platinum jubilee celebrations, the royal children took it upon themselves to provide some extra entertainment over the long weekend.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, Prince Louis, four, only made two public appearances – but managed to win the hearts of the public and inspire plenty of viral social media content on both occasions.While watching the Royal Air Force’s flypast during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday 2 June, Louis was photographed pulling faces, covering his ears and screaming...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Afia Tonkmor: Who is the new girl on Love Island 2022?

A new season of Love Island has begun, with the producers already shaking things up by introducing brand new faces to the blossoming cast.Following Tuesday (7 June) night’s recoupling, in which Davide Sanclimenti picked Gemma Owen, two new bombshells were introduced to the audience.One of them was Afia Tonkmor, a lounge host from London.The 25-year-old has arrived in Spain just in time to get to know Liam Llewellyn, who found himself suddenly single in the final moments of the most recent episode.Afia, who works at a private members’ club, has yet to see the inside of the villa, but...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Jim Seals of soft rock duo Seals and Crofts dies age 80

Jim Seals, half of US soft rock duo Seals and Crofts, has died aged 80.Along with Darrell “Dash” Crofts, the Texan was best known for hits including Summer Breeze, Diamond Girl and Get Closer.His death was announced by friends and family on Tuesday, who described him as a “musical genius” and a “contemplative man”.Seals and Crofts formed in the late 1960s, with the two men having known each other as teenagers, and were among a wave of soft-rock groups that included Hall and Oates, America, Bread as well as England Dan and John Ford Coley.They disbanded in 1980 but reunited...
MUSIC
The Independent

Charles to appoint Sir David Attenborough as Knight Grand Cross

Sir David Attenborough is to officially be appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael And St George for services to television broadcasting and to conservation on Wednesday.The Prince of Wales, himself a committed environmentalist, is expected to bestow the honour on national treasure Sir David, 96, the same age as the Queen, at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.Sir David was knighted by the Queen in 1985 but is now being awarded the higher accolade in a nod to his documentaries about the natural world and his campaigning to save it.It comes after the beloved broadcaster...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

685K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy