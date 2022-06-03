Texas districts to fast-track audit reports, after Abbott’s directive to review school safety
By Jala Washington, James Clark
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
4 days ago
AUSTIN — School districts are now being asked to fast-track their school safety audit reports.
These audits are due every three years. Campuses originally had until September 2023 to get them submitted to their districts.
This all stems from Abbott announcing he wants the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to immediately review these policies after Uvalde.
By the start of the next school, Abbott said the TxSSC must conduct comprehensive school safety reviews to confirm all Texas public schools are following state law on active threat plans.
The TxSSC must confirm control procedures with all public schools, such as single access points, locked classroom doors, visitor check-in procedures and exterior door locks. In addition to making sure all schools have procedures consistent with state standards, TxSSC must also do random inspections.
“Your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts,” Abbott wrote. “Also, the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats.”
Something new the center is being asked to do, is work with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to do random visits to campuses to check how secure the building is, at different access points.
TxSSC said it feels it can accomplish what Abbott is asking by his deadline.
Click here to read the full letter from Abbott to the TxSSC.
Abbott on Thursday, also sent a letter to the TEA asking that it provide strategies to districts, to make schools safer.
In the digital age, cybersecurity threats have become a common tool used among political adversaries, especially amid conflicts between Russia and the United States. But among the various forms of cybersecurity threats, there's been a rising focus on the energy sector — and Texas could be a key target for foreign interference, security experts say.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX 44) – Many Central Texas counties are among 36 counties eligible to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West has reminded small non-farm businesses in these Texas counties of the July 5 deadline to apply. These low-interest loans are […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds E 8-12 MPH.Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening storms. High of 89°. Winds E 12-18 MPH. After a cooler than expected day, it looks like more clouds will return to the region overnight! Clouds will increase […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — Dustin Burrows of Lubbock will be the chairman of the Texas House investigative committee on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The shooting took the lives of 19 children and two adults. Burrows will be the chair, Representative Joe Moody of El Paso will be the vice chair, and […]
Texas' "Dead Suspect Loophole" could be used to block the release of law enforcement records related to last week's school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead, transparency advocates and lawmakers fear.
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department returned Monday, after aiding in Uvalde after the mass shooting that happened on May 24, 2022. Four LPD officers left the Hub City on June 1 to assist the community of Uvalde. “I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect, because there is a lot of controversy and things in […]
DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to a school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas. State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on […]
A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs has never gotten involved in political fights over reproductive health, but his name has become shorthand for a legal case that could end abortion rights in the United States. If he has feelings about the situation, he pretty much keeps those to himself.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from inside the school building, a Texas state senator said Thursday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary as the shooting was taking place May 24 […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas State Senator Charles Perry will be on the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans, according to a statement by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. The committee was formed after a request from Governor Greg Abbott following a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and 2 teachers. Perry is […]
A criminal group operating in the South is making large purchases with stolen credit cards and then hiring unsuspecting people online to transport the merchandise, according to the FBI's Charlotte Division.
Comments / 2