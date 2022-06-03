ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa church shooter targeted ex-girlfriend, authorities say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Natasha Keicher, Dan Hendrickson
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLoEx_0fzIfJhN00

AMES, IOWA ( WHO ) — Story County authorities say the fatal shooting of two women outside an Ames church on Thursday was a targeted incident and the gunman took his own life after shooting them.

The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Ames. The church was hosting a Salt Company gathering when shots were fired outside the building.

On Friday morning authorities identified the two shooting victims as 22-year-old Eden Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores. The gunman was identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Lee Whitlatch of Boone.

2 victims and suspect dead in shooting outside Ames church

Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says that Whitlatch and Montang had recently ended a relationship. On Tuesday he was arrested in Boone and charged with Harassment and Impersonating a Public Official for an incident involving Montang.

He had posted bond and was scheduled to appear in court again next week.

Authorities say that Montang, Flores and another friend were walking into the church from the parking lot when Whitlatch pulled into the parking and climbed out of his truck armed with a 9mm handgun.  Whitlatch reportedly opened fire, killing Montang and Flores instantly. Whitlatch then turned the gun on himself.

Iowa lawmakers react to deadly Ames shooting

An Ames police officer was at the church in a meeting at the time of the shooting.  Story County authorities say that officer and others arrived at the scene of the shooting within minutes of the shots being fired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Story County, IA
Ames, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Boone, IA
Story County, IA
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cornerstone Church#Salt Company#Whitlatch And Montang
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy