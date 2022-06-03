ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two people facing charges for death of child in St. Joseph

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are facing charges in the suspicious death of a child in St. Joseph. The charges follow an investigation by the...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Indiana man gets 40 years in 1-year-old son’s fatal shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on child neglect charges stemming from the shooting death of his 1-year-old son by the boy’s 4-year-old sibling. A St. Joseph County judge sentenced 24-year-old Avion Sexton Sr. to the maximum sentence...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Methamphetamine#Felony Murder#Violent Crime
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan sheriff who probed 'massive election fraud' now under investigation himself

A Michigan county sheriff investigating what he's described as fraud in the 2020 presidential election is now himself under investigation. The Michigan Attorney General's Office and state police have been probing conservative Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf's examination of the unproven fraud claims, according to The Detroit News. The investigation came to light in a lawsuit by Leaf against Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, MSP and individual troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Pointing Laser At Michigan State Police Helicopter

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday. At about 12:10 a.m. Trooper 2 was on air patrol over Wayne County when they were struck by a green laser. Police say the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people. The helicopter then advised troopers on the ground that the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, pointed the laser several times from a parking lot located near Davison and Conant in Hamtramck. Trooper 2 watched the suspect’s vehicle drive away from the parking lot. According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over the driver of the BMW, and he had a laser device in his possession The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger. In Michigan, it is a five-ear felony to point a laser device at an aircraft. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
wtvbam.com

Dowagiac man dies in Thursday morning St. Joseph County crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 20-year-old Dowagiac man was killed early Thursday morning in a St. Joseph County one vehicle crash. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash took place on Youngs Prairie Road near Harder Road at about 4:30 a.m.. It was determined following an investigation that the...
DOWAGIAC, MI
SCDNReports

Indiana Liquor Store Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead

Indiana Liquor Store Stabbing Leaves 1 DeadSCDN Graphics Department. In Indiana, a deadly stabbing investigation is underway. According to the Police Department, officers were dispatched to a liquor store around 12:20 p.m. on a stabbing report.
CBS Detroit

Senior Living Center In Oxford Loses Appeal Over 89-Year-Old Woman’s Death

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday reinstated a lawsuit against a senior living center where an 89-year-old woman was locked out in cold weather and died a few weeks later. In a 4-2 order, the court said Independence Village in Oxford had a duty to provide reasonable care. The case will return to Oakland County court. Virginia Kermath was wearing only a nightgown when she apparently walked out a side door without her keys in December 2013. She was outdoors for 14 minutes. Hypothermia and frostbite contributed to her eventual death. Lower courts said the harm to Kermath wasn’t...
95.3 MNC

Person to receive monetary reward from for capture of inmate, Casey White

Someone is getting $5,000 from the State of Alabama for the capture of inmate Casey White. But, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey would not identify the recipient of the reward money. White, 38, who escaped from an Alabama jail, was captured in Evansville, while his accomplice, Vicky White, no relation, a guard at the jail, committed suicide before she could be captured during a car chase May 9.
EVANSVILLE, IN
abc57.com

One vehicle crash in Constantine Township leaves one dead

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded Thursday morning to a fatal one vehicle crash on Youngs Prairie Road in Constantine Township. Reports have determined that a 20-year-old male from Dowagiac, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officials...

Comments / 0

Community Policy