DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Crumbl Cookies already has eight locations around Central Florida but is now planning to open its first shops in Volusia County. One Daytona announced the cookie shop will be opening up in the shopping and entertainment complex. Crumbl will be opening between Painting with a Twist and Crab Knight, according to a release.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO