Las Vegas, NV

37-year-old Stephen Wayne Palmatier Jr. dead after a hit-and-run crash in northwest valley (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
 4 days ago
Authorities identified 37-year-old Stephen Wayne Palmatier Jr., of Las Vegas, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident that also left his 3-year-old son in critical condition while injuring his wife, 38-year-old Kristen and 6-year-old daughter on Wednesday in the northwest valley.

The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at the intersection of Shaumber Road and West Centennial Parkway at around 4 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 was stopped at the intersection. As the car continued southbound through the intersection, it collided with a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee that ignored the stop sign on westbound Centennial Parkway.

The Jeep reportedly crashed into the left side of the Volkswagen. Stephen Wayne Palmatier Jr. was a passenger in the Volkswagen. His wife, 38-year-old Kristen and two children were also riding in the car. His children, a 3-year-old boy, sustained critical injuries as a result of the accident. A 6-year-old girl and Palmatier’s wife received only minimal injuries. Stephen Palmatier was in the right front passenger seat. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

After the collision, the driver of the Jeep, identified as 38-year-old Lisa Geurino, of Las Vegas, ran from the scene on foot westbound and was later located at her nearby residence and arrested. She is charged with DUI, reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of the crash. Lisa Geurino is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning. No further details were provided.

The incident remains under review.

June 3, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

