The Kips Bay Decorator Show House is coming back to Dallas for its third year from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23. The show house, started 48 years ago in Manhattan, celebrates the art of interior design by turning a luxury home into an exhibition of furnishings, art, and technology. The concept was started by supporters of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club to raise money for after school programs in New York City. Since its 1973 start, the New York house has remained an annual occurrence and was joined by a Palm Beach home in 2017 and Dallas in 2020.

DALLAS, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO