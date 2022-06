9-year old Dillon Walls from Rogersville shows us how to make Sausage Bites!. Brown sausage in skillet and then add cream cheese until it’s melted. While the sausage is cooking take one can of crescent rolls and roll it out and pinch all the seams together. Once the cream cheese is mixed with sausage spread over the crescent roll sheet. Then add the other crescent roll on top and close all the seams.

ROGERSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO