After dominating three rounds of their postseason competition, the Colorado Avalanche are headed to the Stanley Cup Final. The Avs' superstars have delivered, as Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are both making strong cases for the Conn Smythe. But they've gotten superb production from depth players as well, including a series-winning goal from Artturi Lehkonen in Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers. With their second series sweep of the postseason, it's taken the Avalanche only 14 games to roll through three opponents.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO