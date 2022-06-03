ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Search of Graves home nets three arrests

westkentuckystar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search of a home in Graves County Thursday night ended in three arrests on drug and other charges. While searching the...

westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 1

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Princeton man arrested after suspicious vehicle complaint

A call about a suspicious vehicle last week led to charges for a wanted Princeton man. Deputies were called to South Jefferson Street for a suspicious vehicle in a driveway. Authorities said the driver, 37-year-old Randi Essawi of Cravens Road, was found to have a warrant for a parole violation.
PRINCETON, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Cruelty to Animal Investigation Leads to Arrest in Union City

An assist by Union City police on an animal cruelty call leads to an arrest of a Murfressboro man. Police reports said the officer assisted animal control officials, following the call of a cat living in a car at Hillwood Apartments on Stone Street. At the scene, the cat was...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested after allegedly breaking into damaged house

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into and began living in a damaged residence. The Mayfield Police Department said they located 38-year-old Joshua Davis at North 5th Street. The department had received complaints someone had broke into the house and stayed there. Davis...
MAYFIELD, KY
WDBO

Deputy and suspect die after suspect pulls hidden gun during smoke break, police say

MURRAY, Ky. — Investigators said a man who killed a sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky before he was shot and killed himself used a gun he had hidden. Gary Rowland, 30, had been brought in for an interview at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office when he asked to smoke a cigarette on May 16, The Associated Press reported. Rowland had been arrested approximately one hour prior on drug and firearms charges.
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Broadway
wrul.com

White County PD Weekend Report

The White County Sheriff’s Department took a signed complaint at around 4PM last Sunday for Theft Over $500. Michael Smith, Facility Superintendent at Consolidated grain and Barge in Enfield, advised that on May 30th someone had stolen a fuel transfer pump from a work truck parked in the business lot. The theft occurred at 9:28PM and was caught on camera, no other information has been made available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Pursuit ends in charges for wanted Mayfield man

A wanted Mayfield man was arrested Sunday in Calloway County on numerous charges. Mayfield police contacted the Calloway County Sheriff's Office to request that deputies visit a home on Wrather Road to search for Jacob Adkins, who was wanted in Mayfield for questioning. While responding to the home, a deputy...
MAYFIELD, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Ongoing joint drug investigation leads to two arrests

Two Carroll County women are facing several drug charges following a multi-agency investigation. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Tara N. Smith and 60-year-old Cynthia G. Mayberry, both of Huntingdon, were arrested after officers searched a home on Hawkins Lane. Smith is charged with Possession of Schedule II with Intent...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Almo man charged with fleeing, wanton endangerment

ALMO – An Almo man faces several charges after allegedly fleeing from Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies and colliding with two sheriff’s vehicles. At approximately 5:24 p.m. Sunday, CCSO was requested by the Mayfield Police Department to go to a residence on Wrather Road and attempt to make contact with Jacob Adkins, 35, of Almo, who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in Mayfield. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter, CCSO’s Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
ALMO, KY
Wilson County Source

Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store

From Metro Police Department Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Officers arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the man fought with the store’s security guard, who was fatally shot with his own pistol […] The post Body Cam Footage of Nashville Police Officers Confronting and Wound Gunman Inside Liquor Store appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah search warrant leads to drug arrest

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies arrested a Paducah man Friday night, following a drug investigation. They say detectives and deputies executed a search warrant on Vasseur Avenue, and 39-year-old Robert S. Morris was arrested. During a search of the home, detectives allegedly located and seized approximately 59 grams...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Man arrested in Carlisle County on Franklin warrant

A man was arrested Saturday in Bardwell on a warrant out of Franklin County, KY. Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert said he saw Douglas Allen standing outside a home at the intersection of Jennings Street and US 51. Having been familiar with Allen from past investigations, he believed that there...
Marshall County Daily

High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 1 injured in crash with shooting victims in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a crash in Sikeston Sunday night. Another person was taken to a hospital in St. Louis. Two people involved in the crash had gunshot wounds that stemmed from a shooting in Charleston. The crash happened around 9 p.m. at Main...
SIKESTON, MO
WSMV

Man killed by semi truck after hitting it with a chair

ALLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man carrying a chair was hit and killed by a semi truck Sunday. Kentucky State Police said at approximately 2:26 p.m. Sunday, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on US 79. According to the preliminary investigation, a Peterbilt...
TODD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Carlisle County

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have a search warrant on a man with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police and the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. The search warrant was executed on the 300 block of County Road 1320 where...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Motorcyclist Injured In Lyon County Weekend Wreck

A Cadiz man was injured in a motorcycle wreck in Lyon County over the weekend. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White reports Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to the crash on KY 275, about 15 miles south of Eddyville shortly before 11:30 Saturday morning. Chief Deputy Adams’ investigation revealed 71-year old Gary S. Hix was pulling out of Dryden Creek Road onto KY 274 when he encountered some loose gravel and lost control of his motorcycle before running off the road and traveling down an embankment.
LYON COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Running of Red Light Blamed for Injury Accident in Union City

A Union City police report said the running of a red light was the cause of an injury accident last Thursday, at the intersection of Everett Boulevard and West Main Street. Police reports said officers were called just after 6:15 in the morning, following a crash involving a Kenworth tractor-trailer truck and 2003 Jeep.
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy