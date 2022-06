A longtime AFL and NFL star reportedly passed away at the age of 83 last month. The New York Jets announced that former All-Pro offensive lineman Bob Talamini died on May 30. Talamini, who starred for the Oilers and Jets, was one of the best offensive linemen of the 1960s. He played every game from 1960-68, totaling 116 regular season and postgame games over that time.

