Cincinnati sees 5th wettest May ever. Plus, a dry, warm weekend ahead.

If you feel like it rained an unusual amount last month, you would be right: it was the fifth wettest May on record for Cincinnati.

According to records collected by the National Weather Service at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Cincinnati saw a total of 9.08 inches of rain in May. On May 19, 1.82 inches fell, breaking 2020's previous record of 1.57 inches on that day.

And through the first three weeks in May, 8.13 inches fell, making it the wettest first 21 days of May on record.

Looking to this month, the normal precipitation amounts for Cincinnati in June are 4.75 inches. The normal average temperature is around 72 degrees, with a normal high around 83 and a normal low around 62.

Thanks to La Niña, a climate pattern marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean, there is an increased chance of above-normal temperatures through the summer months.

The odds for La Niña decrease into late summer, from August to October.

After some rain earlier this week, a dry period will persist through the weekend , with around normal temperatures Friday and Saturday before above-normal temperatures Sunday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms coming with the start of next week.

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Friday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., but otherwise sunny, with a high near 80. Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Saturday night, mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82 and a chance of showers.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati sees 5th wettest May ever. Plus, a dry, warm weekend ahead.