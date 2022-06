Pokémon Go is teaming up with its tabletop counterpart for a crossover event that will roll out a handful of new features to the mobile game. The Pokémon Trading Card Game is receiving a Pokémon Go-themed expansion set this July, bringing several of Niantic’s AR pocket monsters to physical cards. According to a blog post (opens in new tab), Pokémon Go will be running a crossover event from June 16 to June 30 to coincide with the release, and will debut a handful of new releases for the mobile game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO