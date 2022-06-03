12 Eagle Pass Eagles Receive 2022 District 30-6A All-District Honors

(Press Release) The City of Eagle Pass – Economic Development Department (EDD), in partnership with UT-Austin welcomes the 2nd annual “Home-to-Texas” students. The program is part of the workforce development efforts from the Economic Development Department and is designed to give opportunities to students in organizations, both public and private, located in their hometown to consider returning to after graduation. This is the second year the Economic Development Department will partner with UT-Austin for this effort. In 2021, EDD sponsored four students who were strategically placed in different organizations. These included MicroStar, Langley & Banack, Planning & Zoning Department, and EDD. This year, sponsorships were made available through different organizations. Five students will be placed in Southwest Border AHEC, Eagle Pass Water Works, Maverick County Hospital District, City of Eagle Pass – International Bridge System, and Parts Service Supply Inc. Students are first- and second-year students from UT-Austin eager to learn this summer. The interns are as follow:

