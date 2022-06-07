NBA Mock Draft Round-Up: Latest Spurs Projections at No. 9

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. What do experts project them to do with it?

With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs will make a top ten draft choice for the first time since 1997.

When looking at mainstream mock drafts, there are a few clear patterns developing for what's expected from the Spurs with the No. 9 overall pick. San Antonio has been frequently linked to Johnny Davis and Jalen Duren, but Bennedict Mathurin and A.J. Griffin have become more frequent projections.

It's never easy to project what the Spurs will do in the NBA Draft. They have shown a willingness to be bold in the past. For example, leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, Joshua Primo was rarely projected in mock drafts close to the No. 12 overall pick that San Antonio used to select him.

The possibility always remains prior to the NBA Draft for potential trades — causing projections to change. The Spurs have three first-round picks and are considered by many as a potential trade-up candidate.

Here are the latest projections for the Spurs with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (Last Updated June 7):

Sports Illustrated (Jeremy Woo): Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Yahoo! Sports (Krysten Peck): Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

ESPN Insider (Jonathan Givony): Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

The Athletic (Sam Vecenie): A.J. Griffin, F, Duke

NBC Sports (Raphielle Johnson): A.J. Griffin, F, Duke

Bleacher Report (Jonathan Wasserman): Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

The Ringer (Kevin O'Connor): Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

NetScouts Basketball (Carl Berman): Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

CBS Sports (Kyle Boone): Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

CBS Sports (Gary Parrish): Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

SB Nation (Ricky O’Donnell): Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

USA Today / FTW ( Bryan Kalbrosky): Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

Fantasy Pros (Kyle Williams): Jalen Duren, C Memphis

Rookie Wire (Cody Taylor): Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.