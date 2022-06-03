ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids election roundup: Rematch set in 72nd Assembly District as Scott Krug seeks 6th term

By Alan Hovorka, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Voters in the Wood County area will see many contested races on the ballot this fall.

Wednesday's deadline for candidates to register to run in the Nov. 8 election revealed just two primaries will need to be held Aug. 9 – one in the race for 71st Assembly District and the other for Wood County clerk of courts.

Republicans Scott Soik and Robert Glisczinski will compete in a primary to face incumbent Democrat Katrina Shankland in the 71st District.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Republican clerk of courts primary will have effectively won their seat as they will face no Democrat in November's general election.

Republican Scott Krug of Nekoosa will face Democrat Criste Greening again this fall as he seeks his sixth term representing the 72nd Assembly District.

Here are the races for the Wood County area. An (*) indicates a race that will require a primary; (i) denotes the incumbent.

41st Assembly District

Republican: Alex A. Dallman (i), Green Lake

Challengers: None

69th Assembly District

Republican: Donna M. Rozar (i), Marshfield

Democratic: Lisa Boero, Marshfield

71st Assembly District

Democratic: Katrina Shankland (i), Stevens Point

Republican*: Robert Glisczinski, Amherst; Scott C. Soik, Linwood

72nd Assembly District

Republican: Scott Krug (i), Nekoosa

Democratic: Criste Greening, Wisconsin Rapids

Wood County sheriff

Republican: Shawn Becker (i), Wisconsin Rapids

Challengers: None

Wood County clerk of courts

Incumbent Cindy Joosten is not seeking reelection.

Republican*: Janel Tepp, Wisconsin Rapids; Kimberly Stimac, Wisconsin Rapids

Democratic: None

Wood County coroner

Democratic: David Patton (i), Marshfield

Republican: None

Contact reporter Alan Hovorka at 715-345-2252 or ahovorka@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ajhovorka .

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids election roundup: Rematch set in 72nd Assembly District as Scott Krug seeks 6th term


