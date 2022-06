COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County nurse is facing felony judge charges for allegedly being caught on camera sneaking drugs into the county's jail. Keeping drugs and other contraband out of any jail is a full-time job and a priority in keeping the Coweta County Jail safe for everyone inside. A nurse who is supposed to be there to improve the health of the inmates instead has been charged with dealing drugs that she allegedly smuggled in.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO