An Albany man was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital following a one-car accident just after midnight Saturday morning in Yates County. 42-year-old Tristan DeForest was traveling on State Route 54 in the town of Milo when his car went off the road, striking a guard rail and trees. The impact forced his car onto its side. Penn Yan firefighters had to extricate DeForest from his car. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO