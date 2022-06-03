Add new comment

If you have tried to back up your boat or trailer for the first time, you know how intimidating the auto back-up braking system can be on the 2022 Toyota Tundra. If you buy a pickup truck, you are either buying it for work, or for your everyday driving. Now if you have it for everyday driving, chances are you are going to use it to take the family pontoon to your local lake and go tubing. So after hooking up the cumbersome hitch and finally getting on the truck, you take your family for a nice afternoon on the lake. After telling the kids to wait outside while you disembark your boat from the ramp, your car starts to break without you pressing the pedal. At first, you think it’s something wrong with the brake rotors. Nope, it’s just your 2022 Tundra thinking that you need to brake because you have a trailer attached and are baking up at the same time.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO