Add new comment

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer Reports Says Avoid Subaru Ascent Buy The Toyota Highlander. Is the 2022 Subaru Ascent reliable? We recently reported Ascent is not recommenced by Consumer Reports. They now say buy the Toyota Highlander instead. Here’s why. Should 3-Row SUV shoppers consider the 2022 Subaru Ascent family hauler? We...

www.torquenews.com

torquenews.com

Subaru Ascent Making CR’s 10 Least Reliable Cars Doesn’t Stop New Buyers

The 2022 Subaru Ascent made the ten least reliable cars list, but it's not stopping buyers from buying the 3-Row SUV. Check out the latest results. The 2022 Subaru Ascent 3-Row SUV recently made Consumer Reports' 10 least reliable new cars list (by subscription), but it's not stopping customers in the U.S. from buying the much-criticized family hauler.
CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Says They Won’t Be Like All The Other Cookie Cutter Car Brands

Subaru announced they are centered on differentiation in a sameness car world. See what it means for Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, and new EV customers. Subaru Corporation announced a new partnership with WiL Ventures III, LP in Silicon Valley, California. The Japanese automaker says they are centered on differentiation and that its goal is to be a car brand like no other. Subaru has always been a company that does not follow the crowd.
CARS
torquenews.com

3 Mechanic Scams Caught Show-and-Tell

Here are 3 scams revealed by a popular mechanic who does a show and tell guaranteed to teach you something about 3 common car complaints and why the mechanics working on the vehicles were at fault for bad repairs. Always Ask About the Repair. Earlier we’ve learned that you have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
torquenews.com

Toyota Answers Mini Truck Bring Back with Unibody Pickup Truck

Toyota wants a piece of the mini-truck action as it is said to debut a unibody mini truck to compete with the Hyundai Santa Cruz and the Ford Maverik. Toyota’s Tundra and Tacoma have been thriving in the U.S market and because of their almost 25 years of continuous success, the Tundra and Tacoma will most likely remain America’s favorite Japanese trucks. As a pickup enjoyer myself, I hate to see my driveway not host a pickup because of gas prices. Yes there are electric full-sized pickups available and the Hummer EV itself is technically a pickup but what if I don’t want to convert to EV just yet and still have an economic pickup truck?
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

Car Brands With The Most Speeding Tickets - New Subaru Models Rank High

Which car brands have the most speeding tickets? Of course, Subaru is on the list. See where they rank among the car brands with the speediest drivers. The Subaru brand doesn't just attract drivers who are adventurous and love the outdoors. The Japanese automaker attracts drivers who want to get away from the city fast. The Subaru Outback Wilderness, Forester Wilderness, and Crosstrek Sport are designed for customers with active lifestyles, and those Subaru drivers like to get away from civilization.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

You Have the Last v6 Toyota Highlander…Is It Time to Upgrade?

As good as the new 2022 Toyota Highlander is, it may be smarter to keep your older v6 model, and here’s why. The new 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the most successful SUVs in its class. If you opt for the hybrid model, then you are in a treat and your wallet will thank you. With gas prices being at an all-time high, it is understandable that some owners would automatically jump on the train to trade in their older Highlander and get a brand-new hybrid one. However, if you have the v6 younger than 10 years old, could that potentially be a better car than a new one?
GAS PRICE
torquenews.com

Three Things To Know About the All-New 2023 Honda HR-V Crossover

The all-new 2023 Honda HR-V crossover is here. Let's look at three things that differentiate it from the 2022 model year and prior generation. Honda’s HR-V is a five-passenger crossover with a reputation for being very user-friendly. The cargo volume is a generous 24.4 cu.-ft. with the rear seats up, and that can expand to 55.1cu.-ft with them dropped. The HR-V is the CR-V’s slightly smaller sibling and is a very popular entry model for the Honda brand.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truth About the Tesla Model X From an Actual Owner Is...

We have a detailed review of the new Tesla Model X from an owner who has spent some time with her car. She shares everything about service appointments to challenges she's had and all the things she loves about the car. The Truth About the Tesla Model X From an...
CARS
torquenews.com

The Only 3 Surviving Car Makers Will Be...

Sandy Munro, well known for his blunt YouTube video reviews of auto makers, says that there will be 3 surviving auto makers on the North American continent by the end of the decade. They are Tesla, Ford, and Rivian. Let's dive into this more. The Only 3 Surviving Car Makers...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Subaru Picks Up 3 New Family Car Awards - Rated The Best In 5 Key Areas

What are the best SUVs for families? Check out five areas where the 2022 Subaru Outback, 2022 Forester, and 2022 Legacy score highest in a new report. What are the best new family cars and SUVs? A new report from iSeeCars ranks the 2022 Subaru Outback midsize SUV, the 2022 Subaru Forester compact SUV, and the 2022 Subaru Legacy sedan the best in their vehicle category. Scores are based on five key areas; long-term reliability, value retention, safety scores, cargo space, and fuel efficiency.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Installing the Best Radio Ever Made in Your Used Car

Need to replace the radio in your old car? Here’s an informative description and demonstration of what affordable (and mechanic-recommended) radio to choose, and how to install it in your car. Looking for a Radio That Looks Like a Radio. Needing a replacement radio for your old car or...
TECHNOLOGY
torquenews.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Owners Call the Auto-Backup Braking System “Scary”

If you have tried to back up your boat or trailer for the first time, you know how intimidating the auto back-up braking system can be on the 2022 Toyota Tundra. If you buy a pickup truck, you are either buying it for work, or for your everyday driving. Now if you have it for everyday driving, chances are you are going to use it to take the family pontoon to your local lake and go tubing. So after hooking up the cumbersome hitch and finally getting on the truck, you take your family for a nice afternoon on the lake. After telling the kids to wait outside while you disembark your boat from the ramp, your car starts to break without you pressing the pedal. At first, you think it’s something wrong with the brake rotors. Nope, it’s just your 2022 Tundra thinking that you need to brake because you have a trailer attached and are baking up at the same time.
CARS
torquenews.com

Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail Tire Test Update - Growing In Popularity

The Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail tire has emerged as a popular choice for crossover owners who want to go past the end of the pavement. Our Testing helps explain this tire’s appeal. Our long-term test of Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail tires is proceeding well. Since our initial story, we...
CARS
torquenews.com

Buick Wildcat EV Shows Bold New Styling Direction For One Of America's Oldest Brands

Striking new concept shows off Buick's new design direction as it transitions to an all-electric portfolio. Buick's Wildcat EV concept has broken cover and it's a real looker. With its entire range promised to be electric by the end of the decade Buick's coming out swinging with futuristic luxury styling and a slate of only-from-a-concept-car features.
CARS
torquenews.com

NHTSA Probes' Catastrophic Engine Failure' In 2.7-Liter-Powered Broncos

Ford has opened a probe of Ford's 2.7-liter-powered Bronco following reports of "catastrophic engine failures" that begin with the drivetrain and end up stopping the engine and keeping it from starting. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into reports that the super-popular Bronco SUV has...
CARS

