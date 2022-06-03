Everything We Know About the Toyota Crown

Volkswagen is moving quickly towards an all-electric future. To help it gain ground in the US, the German automaker is reintroducing an iconic name from the not-so-distant past. Earlier this month, VW announced that it would revive the Scout name for a line of new EVs, but the company's dealer network sees nothing but red flags in the decision and believes that the dealer model may be changing, and not in their favor. The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) recently wrote a letter to VW, explaining its position.
Comments / 0