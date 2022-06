NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The heat is on! You're welcome if that song is now stuck in your head. Temperatures will climb this week as an area of high pressure builds over West Texas.The average high temperature this time of the year at DFW is 90°. We are well above that the next 7 days and will flirt with record high temperatures. Friday looks to be the hottest day this week topping out at 101°. If this is verified, then we will tie the record high set in 1936. This would be earlier than average for a 100° but not out of...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO