Nearly 200 built-to-rent townhomes planned for southeast Columbia

By Jessica Holdman jholdman@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — Built-to-rent neighborhoods, a new residential real estate trend, could be coming to one of Columbia's major retail corridors. If approved by city government, developers plan to break ground on 91 duplexes, a total of 182 units, as early as the end of the year. But rather...

Robert Matthews
4d ago

Tear down some more trees and build another neighborhood. How about tearing down derelict homes and rebuild the OLD neighborhoods!

