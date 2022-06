It is no secret that cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm. With a good section of the population invested in this world, crypto is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method. However, along with global acceptance comes an alarming frequency of scams. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, over 46,000 people in the U.S have reported losing more than $1 billion in crypto to scams in 2021 – More than any other payment method.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO