Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun Mental Health Resumes Same-Day Services￼

By LoudounNow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loudoun County Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services has resumed in-person same-day access services. These services include screening for eligibility and assessment for a behavioral...

Letter: Denis Cotter, Middleburg

Editor: In the debate about data centers in Loudoun County, there has been little mention of how ugly these buildings are. They are a blight on the landscape. They have no redeeming architectural features. They are huge, windowless concrete boxes, one-story high, gobbling up ground. In 20 or 30 years,...
Letter: Al Van Huyck, Round Hill

Editor: One of the famous proverbs in literature is about warning how little decisions can in the end bring down great kingdoms, or in this case the loss of western Loudoun as envisioned in the Loudoun 2019 Plan. For want of a nail, the shoe was lost. For want of...
Loudoun Moms Demand Action Marks Gun Violence Awareness Day

The Loudoun chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held its fifth and best-attended yet of its annual gun violence awareness events Saturday near Rust Library. The event marks Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3 and Wear Orange June 4-5. Coming in the wake of another...
Volunteers Create Wildflower Walk at Goose Creek Bridge

On Sunday, restoration work began on a wildflower walk in western Loudoun County, undertaken through a partnership between NOVA Parks, the Virginia Master Naturalist Program, and a group of passionate volunteers. The walk will highlight the historic stone arch Goose Creek Bridge, which was built in the early 1800s, as...
Leesburg Man Sought in Ashburn Shooting

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a suspect who is wanted in Loudoun County on multiple charges and is believed to have fled the area. Angad S. Sivia, 30, of Leesburg, is wanted on charges of two counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony after he allegedly fired gunshots at an Ashburn apartment last week.
Ashburn Shooting Suspect Arrested in NJ

The Leesburg man facing felony charges in connection with a shooting in Ashburn was apprehended Tuesday in New Jersey, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Angad S. Sivia, 30, of Leesburg was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service in Iselin, NJ. He was wanted in Loudoun County on charges of two counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony after investigators said he fired gunshots at an Ashburn apartment on May 31. No injuries were reported.
