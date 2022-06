Between clocking in my work hours each day, keeping up on happy hours with my friends, staying in touch with family and dating (eek!), most days are more overwhelming than not. (Maybe you can relate.) And as much as I look forward to takeout on a Friday night alongside sappy romance movies as a way to unwind from it all, my latest way to practice self-love was born when I faced my purest self in the mirror for a session with the Angela Caglia rose quartz gua sha tool. With it, for the first time, I honored every part of my face.

