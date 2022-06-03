Infowars agrees to end bankruptcy after Sandy Hook deal

Gas prices are up another 23 cents in Massachusetts this week over last. And the spike is 21 cents in Connecticut, according to numbers released Monday by AAA. A gallon of gas has gone up by more than 60 cents a gallon in both states over the last month. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Massachusetts sits at $4.96 while it is $4.89 in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO