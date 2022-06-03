ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infowars agrees to end bankruptcy after Sandy Hook deal

By The Associated Press
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Alex Jones' Infowars and two other companies overseen by the conspiracy theorist have agreed to end their bankruptcy protection case in Texas. That's according to...

Connecticut abortion providers prepare for influx of patients seeking safe haven for services

Certified nurse-midwife Jennifer Love remembers a scene from a training rotation she did many years ago in Cartagena, Colombia, where abortion was illegal at the time. If women came in with complications after a miscarriage or a self-induced abortion, they had to wear a marked shirt and sit in a special area of the obstetric emergency department, where Love worked.
Primary contests to watch Tuesday, led by races in California, Iowa and Montana

June's primary calendar kicks off Tuesday with seven states holding contests, including California, Iowa and Montana. Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer was just 29 when she was elected to Congress in 2018. But she lost her reelection bid two years ago. Now she's running for the Democratic nomination to replace longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who faces minimal GOP opposition.
GOP tries to reignite tax-cutting debate

Republican legislative leaders called Tuesday for a special session to order nearly $750 million in additional state tax and other relief, including suspension of the diesel fuel tax that is projected to climb sharply on July 1. The GOP called for a special session before that date to order the...
Iowa's Finkenauer aims for a return to Congress, this time by toppling Sen. Grassley

Seven states hold primaries on Tuesday, including Iowa, where three Democrats are competing to challenge longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. One of those vying for that chance is former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who defeated a Republican incumbent in 2018 and then served in the U.S. House of Representatives for just one term before losing her reelection bid two years ago.
Gas prices continue to climb near $5 a gallon in Massachusetts, Connecticut

Gas prices are up another 23 cents in Massachusetts this week over last. And the spike is 21 cents in Connecticut, according to numbers released Monday by AAA. A gallon of gas has gone up by more than 60 cents a gallon in both states over the last month. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Massachusetts sits at $4.96 while it is $4.89 in Connecticut.
Oklahoma judge rules against death row inmates in case challenging execution protocol

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled today that the state's lethal injection method is constitutional. The case challenged the execution protocol on behalf of two dozen death row inmates. The ruling means the state can now ask for execution dates for all of them. Reporter Chris Polansky of member station KWGS in Tulsa has been following the case. And a warning - this story contains vivid descriptions of executions.
A young man in rural Idaho was holding onto a secret. One weekend, something changed

Time now for My Unsung Hero, our new series from the team at Hidden Brain. My Unsung Hero tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone. Today's story comes from Chewey Clinton. Chewey grew up on a ranch in Idaho. As a teenager, he lived a typical small-town existence, but he was holding on to a secret that weighed him down, a secret he felt was too big to tell anyone, even his best friend, Spencer. Then one weekend, his senior year of high school, something changed.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

