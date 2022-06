You may have encountered this device at the hospital or even bought one for your home during the pandemic. A pulse oximeter is a fingertip clip that measures how much oxygen is in your blood - something that doctors need to know in order to treat COVID-19. But a study released last week shows how inaccurate measurements by the devices may have led to delays when treating people of color for COVID-19. Dr. Ashraf Fawzy is an assistant professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University and co-author of the study, and he joins us now. Welcome.

