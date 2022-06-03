ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LaGrange singer wowing crowds looks to meet dream performance goal

By Tiffany Maddox
WTVM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Anthony Simpson’s voice was a surprise to everyone including his family. “The doctors had told us even before that he would never walk or talk, said Simpson’s mother Tonya Ogletree. “We would hear him sing and he would recite...

Comments / 5

Shemeka Thomas
4d ago

u go cuz..I swear I told my niece the same thing about my nephew he have a disability but he do smart for his age ..the doctors told her a lot of stuff about him to but his gods child and he gone take care of them believe that...cause I do...I hope you full your big dreams cuz...and I hope I see u do..all smiles here.Gods Gifted

