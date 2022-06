LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved a proclamation declaring the existence of a dangerous condition on public property State Route 14,. State Route 14, also known as Aerospace Highway, is the only viable roadway for an estimated 500,000 people in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys to access the Los Angeles basin. The unsafe sub-standard configuration of State Route 14 is the same as it was, in 1980. There were an estimated 1,600 collisions and more than 30 deaths, between 2014 and 2018.

