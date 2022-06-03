ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

TALK Greenville: Suit up in fashion styles that evoke a simpler time this summer

Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAAXG_0fzI8NZz00

Retro details are at the top of the trend list in the 2022 swim category. Now is the time to suit up in styles that evoke a simpler time. Whether you prefer a one-piece, or a bikini is more to your liking, there are plenty of options out there. High-waist, full coverage bottoms in sweet florals or seersucker are abundant. Tops with frills or smocking in nostalgic prints -- the choice is yours.

Reach for classic accessories to finish your beachy look. Raffia hats, cat eye shades and vintageinspired statement earrings make for an effortlessly cool finish.

Ruffled Halter in Montpellier Garden Print by Shoshanna, $165 at Splash on Main. A blend of sweetness and sass - ruffles add a dash of femininity.

High-Waist Bottom in Montpellier Garden Print by Shoshanna, $118 at Splash on Main. High-waist, retro bottoms are on trend and ideal for any body type.

Fringed Raffia Hat in Natural by Lola Hats, $126 at Splash on Main. Consider a dramatic hat with high style detailing for practical sun protection.

Breath of Fresh Air, White Vegan Leather Slides by Seychelles, $69 at Muse Shoe Studio. Ditch the flip flops for stylish slides that are equal parts beachy and urban.

Raffia and Shell Earrings, $22 at Muse Shoe Studio. Cowrie shell adorned statement earrings aren’t only for dressing up. Sport them poolside with your favorite swim suit.

Fluxus Sunglasses in Black by Le Specs, $69 at Splash on Main. Your poolside look wouldn’t be complete without cool (and functional) shades.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, SC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Leather#Sunglasses#Ruffled Halter#Splash On Main#Fresh Air#Muse Shoe Studio#Shell Earrings#Le Specs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Greenville News

Greenville News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy