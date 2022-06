–The Armstrong Softball team won their first WPIAL title in school history after a 6-5 victory over Penn-Trafford in the Class 5A championship game. It is the first WPIAL title in any sport for the school since the merger of the Kittanning and Ford City high schools following the 2015-16 school year. The River Hawks will host Chartiers Valley today at 3:30pm in the PIAA First Round.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO